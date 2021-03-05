Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0491 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.31 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.00366775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,633,137,923 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

