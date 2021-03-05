Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Sells $403,647.66 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66.

DLTR traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $104.08. 2,397,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

