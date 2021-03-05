Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $330.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.09. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.