Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,546,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.86% of Domtar worth $207,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,001 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 700.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UFS opened at $36.72 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

