Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $52.95 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,646 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 2.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,717,000 after acquiring an additional 198,733 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411,246. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

