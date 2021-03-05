Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 666,740 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,428,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666,740 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for about 8.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 3.37% of AerCap worth $201,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 932.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 521,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after purchasing an additional 470,621 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AerCap by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 290,424 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

