Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

