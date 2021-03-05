Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.49

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.49 and last traded at $130.44, with a volume of 19689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Get Dover alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.