DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in DraftKings by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. 710,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,233,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

