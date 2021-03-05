DragonVein (DVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $320,303.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. DragonVein has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $320,303.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,718.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.47 or 0.01021115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00371231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031259 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

