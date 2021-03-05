DREP Price Up 25.5% This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00750258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00042789 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,999,939,631 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,103,930 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

