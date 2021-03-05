Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE DRQ opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $210,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

