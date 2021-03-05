Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.91

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 408678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. Barclays cut Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

