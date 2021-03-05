DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

DITHF stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.