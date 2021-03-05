DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

DITHF stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

