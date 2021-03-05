DSLA Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $979,508.00 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $17.19 million and $979,508.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00042884 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,378,608,165 tokens. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

