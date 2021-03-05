DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $10,367.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006421 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

