DuckDaoDime Price Tops $93.01 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for $93.01 or 0.00192518 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $96.15 million and $3.48 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00461366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00466212 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,719 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

