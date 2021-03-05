Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE DSE opened at $7.26 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

