DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,737. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $414.49 million, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

