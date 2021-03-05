DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading 5.5% Higher

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.29. 3,971,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,502,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

