Dycom Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Shares of DY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.52. 576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $93.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.