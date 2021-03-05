Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Cap of $150,425.14

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $150,425.14 and approximately $82,061.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00066273 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 16,941.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,394 coins and its circulating supply is 371,557 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.