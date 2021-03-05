DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $346.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

