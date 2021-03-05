e-Gulden One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1,567.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $2.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.02 or 0.00369716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,975,740 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,441 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

