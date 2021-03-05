Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $52.35.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.