Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.97% of Eagle Bancorp worth $196,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

