Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.39. 7,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $367.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.