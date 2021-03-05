Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.28

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.58. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 134,602 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ECC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $269.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 982,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $3,954,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

