Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.79. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 2,650 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $556.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

