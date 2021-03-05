Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 172.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

