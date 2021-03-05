Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CEV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Newfleet Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

