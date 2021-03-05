EBCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.29 or 0.00751515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042417 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBC is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.