ebirah (EBRH) 1-Day Volume Tops $17,017.00

ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One ebirah coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00004979 BTC on exchanges. ebirah has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $17,017.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ebirah has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00462391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00456608 BTC.

ebirah Coin Profile

ebirah’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,000 coins. ebirah’s official Twitter account is @EbirahOfficial

Buying and Selling ebirah

