eBoost Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $1.21 million and $15,355.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00366315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.