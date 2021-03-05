EchoLink Market Capitalization Hits $974,236.52 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $974,236.52 and $91,459.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00752009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042340 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

