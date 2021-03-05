Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $202.05. 18,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,250. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

