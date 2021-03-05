Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Trading Up 6.4%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.32. 3,213,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 1,223,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.
