Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Trading Up 6.4%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.32. 3,213,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 1,223,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.