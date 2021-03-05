Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0019

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $91,039.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00747767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042187 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

