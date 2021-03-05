Edenred’s (EDNMY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EDNMY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. 12,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,281. Edenred has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

