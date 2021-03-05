Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $545,212.55 and approximately $568.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.61 or 0.00750705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042445 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

