Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC opened at $29.99 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

