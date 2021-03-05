Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.60. 984,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 548,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

