EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

