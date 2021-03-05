EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock remained flat at $$5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

