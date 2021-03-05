EDP Renováveis’ (EDRVF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

