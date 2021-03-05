Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

NYSE:EW opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

