Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EFGSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EFGSY stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Eiffage has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $21.27.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

