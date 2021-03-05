Eight Capital Cuts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$190.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KXS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$288.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded down C$5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$130.03. 270,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$86.53 and a twelve month high of C$224.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$176.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$186.66.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$1,724,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

