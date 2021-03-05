El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOCO. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $19.05 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $694.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

