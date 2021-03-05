Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,247 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,836 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 381,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after purchasing an additional 74,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 904,331 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $129,862,000 after purchasing an additional 113,405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

